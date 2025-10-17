Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $125.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.50. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.76.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

