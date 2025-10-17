The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average is $108.96.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

