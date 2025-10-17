STERIS plc $STE Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,950,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 55.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,828,000 after acquiring an additional 452,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,435,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,354,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,308,000 after acquiring an additional 170,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This represents a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

STERIS Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $240.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.01. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.14 and a 200 day moving average of $236.17.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

