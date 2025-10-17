Aberdeen Group plc Invests $8.03 Million in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,000. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.31% of Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $57.76 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

