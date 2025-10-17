Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,475,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,120 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $23,147,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Donaldson by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,499,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,634,000 after acquiring an additional 290,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 32.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after acquiring an additional 286,598 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,942.95. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $2,550,724.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,226.80. This represents a 52.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE DCI opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

