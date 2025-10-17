Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RALFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ralliant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Ralliant Price Performance

NYSE RAL opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Ralliant (NYSE:RALGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $503.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

