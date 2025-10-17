Heico’s (HEI) Buy (B) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their buy (b) rating on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.09.

NYSE:HEI opened at $307.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.33. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. Heico has a 52-week low of $216.68 and a 52-week high of $338.92.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heico will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 676 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,896.68. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 676 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 49,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,752.39. This trade represents a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,048 shares of company stock valued at $987,429. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 123.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 137.3% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 24.9% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 10.7% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

