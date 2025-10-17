H World Group’s (HTHT) “Hold (C+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their hold (c+) rating on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.35. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 435.0%. H World Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in H World Group by 4,554.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after buying an additional 11,433,692 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,487,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082,369 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 2,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,926,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,295 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,856,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 1,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

