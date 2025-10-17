Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,171,000 after buying an additional 129,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,436,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,990,000 after buying an additional 114,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after buying an additional 97,943 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 617,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,952,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -136.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,584,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,711,359.03. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,276,076 shares of company stock worth $170,476,583 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

