Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 408.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 415.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Agree Realty’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,675,279. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 25,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 553,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,986,017. The trade was a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,742 shares of company stock worth $2,601,704. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

