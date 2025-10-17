GoHealth’s (GOCO) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
GOCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
GoHealth Price Performance
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.37. GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.The firm had revenue of $94.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GoHealth will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
