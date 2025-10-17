Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,837 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.9%

BRX opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

