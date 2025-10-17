Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 28.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total transaction of $4,296,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,380,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,520,019.60. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,782 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,375. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $18,367,889. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 1.3%

JBL opened at $209.60 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average of $190.58.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

