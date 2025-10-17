Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Stock Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 40.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $102.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $91,970.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 92,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,308.08. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

