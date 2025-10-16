Rockbridge Capital Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Rockbridge Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 4.8% of Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.29.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2%

LMT opened at $499.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.06. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.