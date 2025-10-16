Copia Wealth Management Sells 68 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Copia Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $602.22 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $613.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $586.10 and its 200-day moving average is $538.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

