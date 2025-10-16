Creekside Partners Lowers Position in Deere & Company $DE

Creekside Partners cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $448.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.71. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.76.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

