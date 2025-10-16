1,070 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $303.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.14. The company has a market cap of $864.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

