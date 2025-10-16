Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 8,386 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $129.35 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.59 and its 200-day moving average is $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.17.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.