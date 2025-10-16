Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 161,938 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,938 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $234,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Uptick Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $611.43 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.38. The company has a market capitalization of $760.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

