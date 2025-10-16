Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4%

Oracle stock opened at $303.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.14. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.