Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,743 shares of company stock worth $74,348,319. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $489.02 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $294.68 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.94, a P/E/G ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.81 and its 200-day moving average is $446.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.02.

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.