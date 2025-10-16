Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Sincerus Advisory LLC

Sincerus Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekside Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pandi LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pandi LLC now owns 1,138,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,949,000 after buying an additional 54,233 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,087,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VOO stock opened at $611.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $601.19 and a 200-day moving average of $560.38. The company has a market cap of $760.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

