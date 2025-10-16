Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 656 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $388.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

