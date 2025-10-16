Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 630 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,363 shares of company stock worth $13,668,438. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

Shares of WMT opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $869.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

