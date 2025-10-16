Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,363 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,438 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $869.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

