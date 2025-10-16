Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $305.48 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $307.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

