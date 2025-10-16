WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mastercard by 3,493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,914,000 after buying an additional 908,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after buying an additional 907,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $563.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $509.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $580.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.