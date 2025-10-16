Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.64 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $305.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

