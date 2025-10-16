Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3%

Chevron stock opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.36. The company has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

