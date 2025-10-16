Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,654 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $284.21 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.62 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

