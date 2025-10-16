RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $217.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $218.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.17 and a 200 day moving average of $202.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

