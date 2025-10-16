New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,588 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $101,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $144.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $153.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Lam Research from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

