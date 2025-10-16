Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

