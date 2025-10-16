Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Boosted by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Fairman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VOO opened at $611.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $601.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

