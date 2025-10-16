WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $330.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.58. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.20 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

