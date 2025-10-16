Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Decreased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $602.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $586.10 and a 200-day moving average of $538.48. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

