Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.2%

ABBV opened at $226.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $399.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.32. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC set a $225.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

