Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 420 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.36. The firm has a market cap of $262.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

