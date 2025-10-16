Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,707,316,000 after acquiring an additional 295,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.91, for a total value of $553,297.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,174,424.61. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,572,233. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.22.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $236.60 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $225.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

