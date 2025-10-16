Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $206.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $209.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

