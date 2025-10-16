Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires New Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,009.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $397.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $852.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $768.34. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,059.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $935.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

