AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 92 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $482.74 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.15 and a 200-day moving average of $513.76.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

