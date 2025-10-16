WJ Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 546 CrowdStrike $CRWD

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $489.02 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $294.68 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.81 and a 200 day moving average of $446.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of -410.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,743 shares of company stock valued at $74,348,319. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.02.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

