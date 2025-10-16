Harbour Investments Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.02.

Shares of CRWD opened at $489.02 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $294.68 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.94, a PEG ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,369,740. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,743 shares of company stock valued at $74,348,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

