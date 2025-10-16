New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $127,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $527.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

