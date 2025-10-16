New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 932,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $114,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $864,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 96,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,106.08. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,025 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Arete Research upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.57.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $191.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

