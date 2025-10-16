Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Holdings Lessened by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.2% of Creekside Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $217.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.68.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

