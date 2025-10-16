Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Stock Holdings Decreased by Cushing Capital Partners LLC

Cushing Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1%

Starbucks stock opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.96.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

