Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 40,475 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 31.6% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Sunday. Melius began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.35.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

